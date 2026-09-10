Zelenskyy visits Canada to seek further military support for Ukraine

Ukraine is under pressure from Russia's air war, which is using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones to pierce defences. Moscow's attacks have targeted Ukraine's power grid ahead of the upcoming winter as part of its campaign to demoralise civilians, Ukrainian officials say.

Recent US efforts to stop the more than four years of fighting have delivered no significant breakthrough, although Washington-brokered talks between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv are expected to continue.

“The main focus will be on supporting Ukraine in protecting our skies and preparing for the winter,” Zelenskyy said of his Canada trip in a social media post. “We will discuss how to strengthen our resilience, support our people, and ensure that Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself.”

Zelenskyy's arrival on Wednesday night in Calgary, Alberta, came the day after his flight from Moldova to Norway was delayed when authorities closed Moldova's airspace because of a drone incursion.