Zelenskyy urges more international pressure on Russia over civilian deaths

At the end of last month, Russia launched a week of nighttime and daylight attacks on Kyiv in its heaviest sustained bombardment of the Ukrainian capital since its invasion began more than four years ago. The relentless missile and drone strikes have continued this month and aim to sap civilian morale, Ukrainian officials say.

International economic sanctions on Russia and efforts to isolate Moscow diplomatically haven't stopped the invasion. Zelenskyy called on countries to step up the pressure.

“Unfortunately, there has been too little response from the international community to these strikes, which are taking people's lives practically every day,” the Ukrainian leader said on social media.

“But a response is needed -- Moscow must not go into the winter believing that it can get away with missile and drone terror without consequences,” he said.

The United Nations said last month that due to increasing Russian aerial attacks, more Ukrainian civilians were killed or wounded in July than in any month since March 2022, with 437 killed and more than 2,600 wounded.

In all, more than 16,800 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and more than 51,000 wounded since Russia's army poured across the border, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.