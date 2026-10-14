Zelenskyy to meet Burnham in London as Kyiv seeks more help against Russia

Trump announced last week that he struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import tons of Russian diesel. The stunning decision, coming amid international efforts to sanction Russia's economy and isolate Putin, added to a growing list of instances where the Republican president has sided with the Russian leader while cold-shouldering Zelenskyy.

Burnham took a different track. “My message to the Ukrainian people could not be clearer, we are with you for as long as it takes, and we will go further and faster in our support to back your courageous fight for peace in Europe,” he said ahead of the visit.

Analysts noted that Trump's move girded Europe into standing firm behind Kyiv.

“Ahead of a tough winter for Ukraine, Donald Trump's swing back toward Russia bodes ill,” Rym Momtaz of Carnegie Europe wrote in an assessment Tuesday. “But instead of panicking, Kyiv's European allies are focusing on action.”