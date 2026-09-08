Zelenskyy says US envoys have 'very good' ideas to end Russia's war on Ukraine

Zelenskyy aims to meet with Trump this month

Zelenskyy said he is counting on meeting with Trump around Sept. 20. That's around the time that the UN General Assembly is being held in New York.

The Ukrainian leader indicated he will press Trump to provide more Patriot air defence systems that Kyiv needs to counter Russia's ballistic missiles.

He thanked Washington officials for their efforts to unblock negotiations with Russia, which have been stuck since early this year with little progress.

“As for the peace package that Kushner spoke about and the new ideas, I'll tell you frankly, there were indeed a couple of very good, worthwhile ideas,” Zelenskyy said in audio messages answering reporters' questions.

The proposals will remain under wraps for now, he said, but he expressed hope that trilateral talks between delegations from Ukraine, Russia and the US can take place in the fall.

He noted that Ukraine is “ready to find a compromise” on the issue of grain exports and energy. Moscow and Kyiv have targeted each other's grain ships in the Black Sea, raising concerns that two of the world's major suppliers won't be able to get their produce to market.

Ukraine has also battered Russian oil facilities while Russia has pounded Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter.