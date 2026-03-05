Zelenskyy says Russia-Ukraine talks on ice as countries in Mideast seek Kyiv's drone expertise

Meanwhile, the United States and its allies in the Middle East are seeking Kyiv's expertise in countering Iran's Shahed drones. Russia has fired tens of thousands of Shaheds at Ukraine since it invaded its neighbour just over four years ago, Zelenskyy said. Iran has responded with the same type of drones to joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

The Iran war, now in its sixth day, has drawn international attention away from Europe's biggest conflict since World War II. Western governments and analysts say the Russia-Ukraine war has killed hundreds of thousands of people, while there is no sign that yearlong US-led peace efforts will stop the fighting any time soon.

“Right now, because of the situation around Iran, there are not yet the necessary signals for a trilateral meeting,” Zelenskyy said late Wednesday. “But as soon as the security situation and the overall political context allow us to resume that trilateral diplomatic work, it will be done.”