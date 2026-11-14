Zelenskyy says new European security framework floated by US could benefit Putin

"In my view, this can be dangerous," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday. "This should not be the main agenda." His comments were embargoed until Saturday.

Zelenskyy also said the United States had asked for the first time whether Ukraine would withdraw from parts of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine that Russia does not control if Kyiv were admitted to NATO.

He said he believed Moscow was interested in reopening broader questions about European security rather than focusing exclusively on ending the 4 1/2-year war.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire to change borders in Europe is a fact. I am sure this is part of his concept of revising security guarantees in Europe," he said. "This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations."

European leaders have stressed that decisions about the continent's security must be made by Europeans themselves, warning against allowing Russia to dictate the terms of a new security order or negotiate NATO's future.