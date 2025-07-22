Zelenskyy renews offer to meet with Putin as officials say Russian attacks kill child in Ukraine

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday renewed his offer to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, as delegations from both governments prepared to hold a third round of direct talks.

Russian forces, meanwhile, pounded three Ukrainian cities in nighttime attacks that officials said killed a child.

Putin has spurned Zelenskyy's previous offers of a face-to-face meeting to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War II.

But the Ukrainian leader insists that lower-level delegations like the ones expected for talks in Istanbul on Wednesday don't have the political heft to stop the fighting, when each side's demands on ending Russia's full-scale invasion, launched on Feb. 24, 2022, of its neighbor remain so far apart.

“Ukraine never wanted this war, and it is Russia that must end the war that it itself started,” Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post.

Zelenskyy's announcement late Monday that the negotiations would take place generated little hope that they would deliver any progress on ending the war. That is despite the Trump administration's efforts to push forward peace efforts, which have stalled because Putin is reluctant to budge from his demands.

The previous two rounds were held in Istanbul, and Russian media reports said that the Turkish city likely would also host the meeting this time. The talks in May and June led to a series of exchanges of prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen soldiers, but produced no other agreements.

The war has continued unabated, meanwhile. Russia is driving hard to break through at eastern and northeastern points on the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line. It is also firing upwards of 700 drones a night at Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy said that at the next Istanbul talks, Ukraine wants to secure the release of more prisoners from Russian captivity and the return of children Ukraine says were abducted.

The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by former Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who is now the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine. It will include representatives of Ukrainian intelligence, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and the president's office, Zelenskyy said.

Russian forces struck four Ukrainian cities in three regions in overnight attacks, killing a child and wounding at least 24 other people, officials said Tuesday, a day before a planned third round of direct peace talks between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv.

From dusk on Monday evening, Russia struck the Ukrainian regions of Sumy in the northeast, Odesa in the south and eastern Kramatorsk.

In Kramatorsk, a glide bomb hit an apartment building, starting a fire, according to the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko. A boy born in 2015 was killed, local officials said, without giving his exact age. Five other people were reported wounded.

The Sumy region came under multiple waves of attacks, the regional military administration reported. A drone hit a gas station in the town of Putyvl, wounding four people, including a 5-year-old boy, it said. A second drone strike hit the same location less than two hours later, wounding seven other people.

After dark, two powerful Russian glide bombs were dropped on Sumy city, wounding 13 people, including a 6-year-old boy. According to regional authorities, five apartment buildings, two private homes and a shopping mall were damaged in the attack. The blasts shattered windows and destroyed balconies in residential buildings, acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said.

Russia's Defence Ministry, meanwhile, said Tuesday that air defences downed 35 Ukrainian long-range drones over several regions overnight, including three over the Moscow region.