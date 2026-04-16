Zelenskyy receives international prize honouring his, Ukraine's courage and resilience

The honour was bestowed by the Roosevelt Foundation, which was created in 1982 to present awards honouring the Four Freedoms outlined by US President Franklin D Roosevelt in his 1941 State of the Union address — freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

“We pay the highest tribute to the unwavering courage and enduring perseverance of the Ukrainian people and to the steadfast and resolute leadership of their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Hugo de Jonge, chair of the foundation, said Thursday.