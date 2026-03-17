Zelenskyy in London to press for peace, Russia sanctions as Iran war steals focus

Ukraine losing out with Iran war, analysts say

US President Donald Trump says he wants to secure a peace deal that ends Europe's biggest conflict since World War II and has rattled the continent's leaders, who reckon that Russia could pose a credible security threat to the European Union by the end of the decade.

But US-brokered talks between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv, which so far have yielded no significant progress on key issues, have lost momentum amid the Middle East conflict.

Ukraine is the “ultimate loser” from the war with Iran, said Ed Arnold, Senior Research Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

That, he said, is because the war is draining stocks of American air defence missiles that are crucial for Kyiv to shoot down Russian missiles and is diverting Washington's attention from Russia-Ukraine talks on ending the war.

Ukrainian teams have recently visited Gulf countries to discuss mutual interests, according to Zelenskyy.

It is important for Ukraine to secure deals with Gulf states for advanced air defense systems in exchange for Ukrainian anti-drone expertise and technology, said François Heisbourg, special adviser at the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris.