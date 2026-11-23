Zelenskyy said Monday in a post on X that Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically made naval drones in the operation, which sank a Russian corvette. The Ukrainian leader described the ship as one of Russia's newest vessels commissioned in 2023 during the invasion.

“We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons,” he said.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said Moscow used to transport weapons. He added that a Ka-27 military helicopter was destroyed in the attack.

Zelenskyy thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, and other Ukrainian defense forces that took part in what he described as “an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war.”