Yunus will not be able to kill my mother: Bangladesh former PM Sheikh Hasina's son

NEW DELHI: Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, on Thursday claimed that Muhammad Yunus, who is heading Bangladesh’s interim government, will not be able to kill Hasina. He further asserted that “Yunus cannot touch my mother and he cannot do anything to her.”

This comes as the fate of Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister now in exile in India, remains uncertain after a tribunal court in her country awarded her the death penalty in connection with the deadly violence during the student-led uprising last year.

Speaking to IANS, Sajeeb Wazed said, “They will not be able to kill her, but they will execute the verdict. First of all, they can’t get her. And once there is a rule of law, this entire process will get thrown out. Everything here is so illegal and unconstitutional and violates every legal principle that, once there is rule of law, everything will get thrown out and it will not be sustainable. So, Yunus cannot touch my mother, and he cannot do anything to her.”

He also responded to whether the Nobel Prize given to Yunus should be taken back in view of alleged human rights violations in Bangladesh.

“Well, Nobel committees never take back their prizes. But look at Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar. She won the Nobel Prize as well. The Peace Prize is basically given by lobbying. But she led to Rohingyas getting killed, and now Yunus is turning Bangladesh into a failed state and an Islamist terrorist state,” he said.

Responding to what the Congress party in India would have done had it been in power, Wazed said, “The Congress party would have done the exact same thing that the present government has done. In India, there is rule of law and you have constitutional process. You people have always followed the Constitution and laws.”

Wazed further reacted to the death sentence and said, “This has been done completely illegally. It’s a mockery. First of all, there is a government that is unelected, unconstitutional, and illegal. Then, in order to fast-track the trial in the tribunals, they had to amend laws, which you can only amend with a Parliament. Currently, there is no Parliament. So the process itself was completely illegal. They terminated 17 judges on this tribunal and appointed a new judge who has no experience. He has publicly made a nasty comment about my mother. So he is clearly biased.”

“They have not allowed my mother to appoint any lawyer. They appointed their own lawyers to defend my mother. In the history of Bangladesh, such trials take years of hearings, but they completed this in 140 days. So, it’s a complete mockery of justice. There has been no due process. This is a joke,” he added.