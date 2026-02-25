YouTuber arrested for filming security convoy that was taking Imran Khan to hospital

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has been at Adiala Jail since 2023, was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday for a second dose of anti-VEGF intravitreal injection. Last month, Khan was diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) affecting his vision.

"YouTuber Haider Saeed, who has affiliation with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, has been arrested for filming the security convoy that was taking Khan to the hospital on Tuesday for his eye treatment," a senior officer of Punjab Police told PTI.