Yemen's Houthis strike Saudi Arabia's Abha airport with missiles and drones in sharp escalation

For years, a Saudi-led coalition based in Yemen's south has fought the Houthis in the north.

Saree said on Telegram earlier on Monday that Saudi Arabia launched the airstrikes in what he called the end of a period of "de-escalation". He warned that "this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished".

In the latest Telegram update, Saree said the strikes in Sanaa were aimed at "closing it to humanitarian flights carrying patients and stranded individuals to and from Sanaa International Airport".

Yemen's civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition, including the United Arab Emirates, intervened the following year to try to restore the government to power. Tensions rose earlier this year between US allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE as their years-long partnership in the war in Yemen broke down, leading to the UAE pulling out of Yemen.