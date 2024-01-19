Begin typing your search...

Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for new missile attack on US ship

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthis) carried out an attack targetting a US ship (Chem Ranger) in the Gulf of Aden with several appropriate naval missiles, and the hit was accurate," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement

19 Jan 2024 4:45 AM GMT
SANAA: Yemen's Houthi group on Friday claimed responsibility for carrying out a missile attack on a US ship in the Gulf of Aden.

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthis) carried out an attack targetting a US ship (Chem Ranger) in the Gulf of Aden with several appropriate naval missiles, and the hit was accurate," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement telecasted by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

