Yayoi Kusama Was the Avant-Garde Radical Who Became a Pop Icon

A few years later, when Kusama came up with her phallic “Accumulations” her “frankfurters” came to cover a rowboat, an ironing board, shoes those counted as some of the earliest feminist art, depicting a world infected by maleness.

And then, earlier than most of her peers, Kusama somehow recognized that the coming counterculture was calling for more than just impressive objects. Several years before Warhol had turned his eccentric public persona into one of his most striking creations, Kusama was already there: She took pains to be in the shot when her work was photographed, sometimes posing nude and covered in dots. Her “Infinity Nets” helped sell her as a noteworthy public figure, as much as her celebrity helped the paintings sell as worthwhile works of art.

As the decade wore on, Kusama began to gather other people into her avant-garde performance of self, now finding a home in the new ’60s “youthquake.” She became ever more famous for spectacles sometimes close to orgies in which she would paint her trademark dots onto the naked bodies of the hippie generation.

Kusama’s rise was not blind luck. From the moment she decided to leave Japan, she had a gimlet-eyed focus on art-world success. Already by 1965, a Japanese magazine could describe her as a dedicated experimentalist who had thrown herself into New York’s “dizzy whirl of avant-garde activities.” Before long she was conquering Europe as well, eager to be part of contemporary art at its most extreme.

“Kusama was intuiting, assimilating and giving shape to important, potentially generative cultural tendencies as they were emerging,” wrote Lynn Zelevansky, who curated the first retrospective of Kusama’s 1960s work.

And then, after moving back to Tokyo for good in the early 1970s, Kusama had a relapse of the mental illness she’d always suffered from. She checked herself into the private asylum where she lived for what accounted for most of the second half of her life; the international art world barely heard from her for a good 15 years. By 1984, a rare article about her could say she was “only vaguely remembered.”