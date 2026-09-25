Xi wraps up US visit, hopes for brighter prospects for ties; very happy, says Trump

The US First Lady Melania Trump and China’s first lady Peng Liyuan shared a sofa underneath a Hudson River School painting, with Xi and Trump sitting in their own chairs. Tea and small plates of treats were on the coffee table between them.

“The president and I are like two people charting the course for the great ship of China-US relations. When the president visited China in May, we agreed on the vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability,” Xi said.

“This time, we've agreed to add a new substance to it. The relationship will be a constructive one of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness, and reciprocity,” the Chinese leader said in brief remarks to the media.

“So, from this one can see that the prospects for this relationship will get more brighter,” Xi said.