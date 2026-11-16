Xi, Trump, Putin to hold first-ever trilateral meet on Nov 19

Discussions at the meeting are expected to focus on a range of global issues, including conflicts, artificial intelligence and nuclear arms reduction.

The proposed discussion on nuclear weapons comes amid concerns over the future of global arms control following the expiry of the New START treaty between the US and Russia in February.

The last remaining major bilateral nuclear arms control agreement between the two countries, the New START treaty imposed legally binding limits on their strategic nuclear arsenals. Its expiry has left the world's two largest nuclear powers without such binding limits.

"The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told the media last week.

Beijing has shown little enthusiasm for trilateral nuclear arms control, citing its far smaller arsenal than those of Washington and Moscow, and has repeatedly stressed that it does not subscribe to a model of great power co-governance in global affairs.

The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that the discussions could also explore possible commitments on regulating the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear arsenals as part of a broader global governance agenda.