Xi, Putin hold talks in Beijing days after Trump's visit

Since Xi assumed office in 2012, the two leaders have met dozens of times, frequently referring to each other as “dear friend” and underlining mutual trust.Observers view the Xi-Putin relationship as one of the most significant political partnerships in contemporary global affairs, marked by growing cooperation in trade, energy and security, as well as efforts to counter Western influence.Putin's visit comes amid heightened global concerns over tensions in West Asia following Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the US seizure of Iranian ports. Iran remains a close strategic partner of both Russia and China. China imports 90 percent of Iranian oil despite US sanctions.