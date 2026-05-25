Xi hails China's 'unbreakable' friendship with Pak as he meets PM Shehbaz

During the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Xi called Shehbaz an "old friend" and said the two countries "understood, trusted and supported each other” over decades, forging an “unbreakable traditional friendship,” according to Dawn newspaper.

"China commends Pakistan for taking the initiative to play a mediating role in restoring peace in the Middle East," Xi told Shehbaz, who was accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir who concluded his visit to Iran on Saturday.

Sharif appreciated China's support for Pakistan in mediating the US-Iran negotiations, noting that President Xi's four propositions on the West Asia situation offer guidance for achieving peace, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.