In a reciprocal gesture to Trump's airport reception for him during his September visit to Washington, Xi personally welcomed the US president on the tarmac, marking the first such welcome by a Chinese leader since the founder of the People's Republic of China, Mao Zedong, greeted Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev nearly seven decades ago.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen from Manila to take part in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which began on Wednesday, and an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

In sharp contrast to Trump’s high-profile reception, Putin was received earlier by Xi’s close associate and powerful Standing Committee member of the ruling Communist Party Cai Qi, which Chinese officials said was also a rare gesture as the senior-most party leaders don’t receive state guests at the airport.

Xi and Trump spent about 20 minutes exchanging pleasantries and watching the formations of Chinese J-10C fighter jets to welcome the US leader.

Besides attending the gala dinner for the leaders of the 21st APEC summit on Wednesday, Trump, Xi and Putin will hold the trilateral meeting, the first-ever by leaders of the top three countries, to discuss a host of issues, including the Ukraine conflict, the Iran war as well as artificial intelligence and nuclear arms reduction.

Trump, Xi and Putin were seen having light-hearted banter at the dinner.

Work on the text of a statement to follow the trilateral meeting is proceeding intensively, Kremlin senior adviser Yuri Ushakov said, according to Russia’s official TASS news agency.

Ushakov said the three leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, taking into account the global conflicts.

He also said they will discuss how major powers can build relationships and improve the global situation.

Tass also quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Putin has been invited to the G20 Summit in Miami next month, and the topic may be raised in his conversation with Trump at the APEC meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media on Monday that the three presidents will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and enabling strategic stability in major-country relations.

“The summit is of ground-breaking significance”, Mao said.

However, observers said that any concrete outcome from the first such trilateral meeting may be more symbolic.

The White House recently said that Trump will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons amid concerns over the future of global arms control following the expiry of the New START treaty between the US and Russia in February.

"The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told the media.

Beijing has shown little enthusiasm for trilateral nuclear arms control, citing its far smaller arsenal than those of Washington and Moscow, and has repeatedly stressed that it does not subscribe to a model of great power co-governance in global affairs.

The discussions could also explore possible commitments on regulating the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear arsenals as part of a broader global governance agenda.

The three countries had engaged in weeks of discussions to finalise the agenda and protocol for the talks according to the media reports here. However, politically, the meeting was seen as a major gain for the three leaders.

For Trump, the elaborate pomp and pageantry offered a grand diplomatic spectacle following a major setback in the midterm elections, in which his Republican Party suffered heavy losses to the Democrats in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

For Xi, who is regarded as leader for life, it was a massive boost for his power and influence at home and abroad as he headed for a fourth five-year term in next year’s once-in-a-five-year CPC congress.

For Putin, who suffered relative international isolation after he launched the Ukraine war, the trilateral meeting offered a most credible platform sharing table with Xi and Trump.

Speculation is also rife that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will visit Shenzhen to meet Trump.

Earlier, “old friends” Xi and Putin met in Shenzhen, their fourth meeting this year as the two leaders continue to coordinate their strategic positions opposing what they term US unilateral policies.