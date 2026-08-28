Xi chairs meeting to review rescue efforts following Nepal-Tibet flash floods

The meeting was to deliberate and make arrangements on rescue and relief efforts after the flash floods hit Gyirong County in the Tibet Autonomous Region on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Xi and other leaders observed a moment of silence to mourn the victims of the disaster, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials at the meeting said that emergency rescue operations have been carried out swiftly and in a well-coordinated manner, with comprehensive efforts underway to resettle affected people.

At the meeting, it was decided that search and rescue plans should be formulated scientifically, and all efforts should be made to search for and rescue all missing Chinese and foreign nationals, according to the report.