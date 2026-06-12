World shares surge and oil prices slip over 4% after Trump claims a breakthrough in Iran war talks

In share trading, the future for the S&P 500 was 0.2% higher, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%.

Investors in the US and elsewhere were awaiting the debut Friday on Wall Street of SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, which is set to become the largest IPO on record, raising around $75 billion.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX picked up 1.8% to 24,654.78, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.9% to 8,356.38. Britain's FTSE 100 added 1.2% to 10,428.98, despite official data that showed its economy contracted by 0.1% in April.

Asian markets logged bigger gains.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 4.6% to 8,123.62, narrowing losses from earlier this month from sell-offs of shares related to artificial intelligence. The Kospi has nearly doubled over the past six months, with a record closing high of 8,801.49 on June 2.

Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable company, advanced 7.9%. Computer chipmaker SK Hynix rose 2.3%.

Tokyo's Nikkei's 225 gained 2.8% to 66,020.04, also led by gains for technology stocks. SoftBank Group, a multinational investment holding company with a strong AI focus, was up 1.5%. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron jumped 7.3%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.7% to 24,658.91 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.1% to 4,031.51.