World shares are mostly higher, oil gains USD 2.50 as Iran talks remain in flux

Disruptions to shipping through the strait have pushed oil prices sharply higher since the war began.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, to be delivered in July, rose USD 2.46 to USD 101.59. US benchmark crude oil added USD 2.20 to USD 96.60.

This week will bring decisions on interest rates by top central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.