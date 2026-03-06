World shares are mixed following Wall Street's losses, as oil continues to climb

US futures fell as the war with Iran entered its seventh day, with Israeli airstrikes pounding the capitals of Iran and Lebanon. The future for the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 per cent while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 per cent.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.1 per cent to 10,423.95. Germany's DAX slipped 0.2 per cent to 23,775.35, while the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.2 per cent to 8,030.10.