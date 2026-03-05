World shares are mixed as oil prices climb higher and Iran launches new attacks

US futures also fell back, with the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.5 per cent, while that for the S&P 500 shed 0.3 per cent.

Uncertainty about the war in the Middle East has been rattling financial markets, with most taking their cues from what the price of oil is doing.

“Yesterday's bounce in risk assets already looks less like a turning point and more like a classic relief rally in a market that briefly inhaled before realising the room was still on fire,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.