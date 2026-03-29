Working in close coordination with US to respond to missile attack from Yemen's Houthis: Israel military

He declined to provide details on operations against the Iran-backed group, which controls parts of Yemen, but said Israel had grown accustomed to confronting repeated attacks from the Houthis, who have for more than two years launched missiles and drones toward Israel and shipping targets in the Red Sea.

He also said Israeli military statements about nearing completion of top-priority strikes did not mean it was running out of overall targets.

“There are many more groups of targets and there are also many more targets when it comes to (ballistic missile) production,” he said.

The Israeli military on Sunday said it has completed a new wave of attacks on Iran, hitting targets in Tehran and other parts of the country.

It also claimed Iran launched several missiles targeting locations in Israel, saying residents in “relevant areas” have received warnings and air defences are working to intercept the incoming fire.