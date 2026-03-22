Women farmworkers in US who built fight against sexual assault cope with Chavez allegations

Huerta spoke there about the need to educate women farmworkers about their rights and empower them to speak out about sexual exploitation that is both widespread and underreported among agricultural field workers. Little did anyone know at the time that Huerta herself had been sexually abused at the hands of icon César Chavez, who in 1962 co-founded the organisation now known as the United Farm Workers with Huerta.

The allegations against Chavez by Huerta and other women and girls show that the culture of fear and intimidation that enables sexual abuse in agricultural fields had also for many years existed within top ranks of the male-dominated labour movement that fought for farmworker rights.

At the same time, advocates like Ramírez say the decision by Huerta and other women to speak out -- first revealing their allegations to the New York Times -- is a powerful sign that things have changed since Chavez's time.

In the three decades since Chavez died in 1993, the network of grassroots organisations led by women farmworkers has grown, pushing for federal and state investigations into sexual abuse on farms and laws mandating sexual harassment training, as well as securing commitments from growers and produce buyers to adopt policies for women, among other gains.

To Ramírez, Chavez's alleged abuse feels like a betrayal because she and other advocates admired him and credited him with inspiring the movement that galvanised their own organising efforts. But his shattered legacy does not erase the gains women farmworkers and advocates have made on their own.

"It feels a little bit bewildering because so many of us have grown up looking up to César Chavez," said Ramírez, founder and president of the advocacy group Justice for Migrant Women whose own parents were migrant farmworkers in Ohio."But we have to remind each other that this is a long-standing movement that is made of many, many people, including women leaders."