Women are protesting around Poland for free access to legal abortions

Activists accuse Polish government of disinformation

Tusk's pro-European coalition won the 2023 election in part on a promise to liberalise Poland's abortion laws. But in 2024, Tusk said his government wouldn't be able to overcome the likely veto of a conservative president. Instead, measures were introduced to prevent hospitals from refusing to perform legal abortions on religious grounds.

"The state will increasingly effectively stand on the side of the woman when she is making dramatic decisions in her life," Tusk said in 2024 when he announced the measures.

Polish hospitals performed 573 abortions in the first half of 2026, compared to 452 in the whole of 2022 before Tusk came to power, according to data from the national health fund. But activists say tens of thousands of abortions happen yearly outside of hospitals.

Activists organising Thursday's protests are claiming the Tusk government has betrayed Polish women -- and that Tusk's claims that women's access to abortion has improved during his administration have actually complicated getting care for some women.

"The government's promises act as a type of disinformation," Marcinek told the AP. "Women getting pregnant hear the prime minister say that everything is ok, that there is access to abortion, and then they end up in the hospital and see that is not the case. So they come to us when it's very late and very complicated and expensive to help them."

Meanwhile, international donors are less interested in supporting Polish women's rights because they mistakenly believe things have improved, Marcinek said.