Wisconsin tornado causes extensive damage and cuts power to thousands of homes

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Winnebago County, about 90 miles (145 kilometres) northwest of Milwaukee. Damage was reported in cities including Appleton and Menasha, where Police Chief Matt Albrecht said some homes and businesses were “severely impacted.”

Heather Schroeder said she heard cracking and popping all around her as the twister destroyed a laundromat, a bakery and a neighbourhood tavern that were clustered around a street corner in Menasha, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of Green Bay.

Rescue workers pulled someone out of one of the buildings, said Schroeder, who works nearby. It wasn't clear if the person had survived, she said. Cars were turned upside-down, and there was a gas leak at the laundromat, she said.

“There's nothing left,” Schroeder said.

The tornado ripped roofs off homes and flipped vehicles in one neighbourhood in Menasha, just blocks from the shores of Lake Winnebago. Video showed a trail of destruction, with some homes reduced to their outer walls.

Greg Van Driest was working in downtown Appleton when the sky got as dark as night.

“The word we all were using was ominous,'” he said. “It's like, Whoa, look at that.' ... You looked outside and you thought it was three in the morning, it was that dark.”