Will support efforts to deal with terrorist threat: UK on India-Pakistan conflict

LONDON: The UK stands ready to work with India and Pakistan to ensure a lasting ceasefire and will lean in to support efforts on both sides to deal with “horrendous terrorism”, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has told the British Parliament.

During a debate on Kashmir in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Lammy said he remains in regular contact with his counterparts in New Delhi and Islamabad to encourage both nations to maintain their commitment to “hard-won areas of diplomatic cooperation”, such as the Indus Water Treaty.

“The UK welcomes the commitments made by India and Pakistan to pause any further military action. Given our strong and close relationships with both countries, the UK stands ready to work with both sides to make a lasting ceasefire a reality,” Lammy told MPs.

“Let me be clear that the horrendous terrorism we saw — 26 nationals stripped and shot — was horrific, and we condemn it. We will continue to work with close partners to deal with this terrorist threat… all of us have to lean in and ensure that we are supporting efforts on both sides to deal with horrendous terrorism. That is what, in the end, will maintain an enduring peace,” he said.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel raised the UK Opposition’s concern over the “ongoing presence of terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan” and questioned the minister on Britain’s role in combating the threat.

“What further discussions have taken place to secure commitments from the Pakistani government that they will dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and what role will Britain play in supporting the removal of terrorist threats within Pakistan, because that is what will improve stability and security in the region,” questioned Patel.

Lammy reiterated the UK government stance of Kashmir issue being a bilateral one for India and Pakistan to resolve, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He added: “We do need proper communication between India and Pakistan, and that must happen not just on military channels but on political channels… Those communications are poor.

“We do need confidence-building measures and to ensure that we are dealing with terrorism where it acts, and of course the United Kingdom will lean in to that. Above all, we need dialogue.

“The international community can play a role, particularly where countries have relations with both countries. That is why we have been talking to the United States, that is why we have been talking to Saudi, and that is why we are working with the UAE,” he added.