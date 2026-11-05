Will return from exile in December at any cost, says Bangladesh's ousted premier Hasina

Hasina fled to India after student-led protests forced her from power and has remained there ever since.

In 2025, a Bangladeshi special tribunal sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity, ruling that she was responsible for ordering the crackdown, which left hundreds of people dead and thousands of others injured.

The United Nations has said in a report that nearly 1,400 people were killed. Hasina denies any wrongdoing. She also has rejected the tribunal's verdict and challenged the legitimacy of the trial.

Bangladesh has repeatedly sought Hasina's extradition, but India has declined to hand her over. She had first announced in August her intention to return in December.

"If death is my destiny, I would rather die on the soil of my own country, among my own people," she told The Associated Press in response to questions by email. "So, I will return to Bangladesh. That decision has not changed."

Questions were submitted to her last week and she responded on Wednesday.