Will not leave Pakistan under any circumstances: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he will neither leave the country nor back down even an inch from his quest for real freedom for the upholding of the rule of law and the Constitution.

Khan's family on Thursday posted his message to the people of Pakistan on his X account.

"To those suggesting that I leave the country, know that I will live and die with Pakistan, and I will not leave my land to go anywhere. Regardless of what prison they keep me in, whatever conditions they impose upon me, I will not back down even an inch from the quest of Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom), for the upholding of the rule of law and the Constitution of Pakistan, at the core of which is free and fair elections (sic)," his X post said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, who has been at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi in the cipher case, further said: “Let it be known that there's a difference of day and night between Imran Khan of today and Imran Khan who was imprisoned on August 5, 2023. Today I am stronger and fitter; spiritually, mentally and physically, than ever before.” Khan, 71, was arrested in August after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country’s embassy in Washington in March last year. The court had last week declared that Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would be indicted during the next hearing on October 17, which would mark the official start of the trial.

Ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022, Khan was incarcerated on August 5 this year, after an Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was lodged in the Attock District Jail to serve his prison term. Later, his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court, but then, he was arrested in the cipher case and remained in the Attock jail on judicial remand.

Narrating his story in prison, Khan said: “When I was illegally incarcerated in Attock Jail, the first few days were particularly challenging. I wasn’t provided a bed and had to sleep on the floor and had insects and mosquitoes all over me. But with time I have adjusted well to the prison conditions." In prison, he wrote that he had the opportunity to study and research the Holy Quran in-depth, along with other books which have strengthened his faith. "I was also able to introspect the last few years of my political life,” Khan wrote. As far as the Cipher case is concerned, Khan said the "bogus case" is designed to protect former Army Chief General Bajwa and US diplomat Donald Lu.

“I was the elected Prime Minister of the country. Treason was committed against me and my government by General Bajwa. Instead of investigating the foreign conspiracy in orchestrating a regime change, a case has been filed against me for informing the people of Pakistan, the real protectors of this country, about this treason.” On the arrest of his party workers in the wake of attacks on military installations, Khan said: “If there’s one thing that bothers & pains me, is the suffering of my workers who have been illegally imprisoned, especially our women workers who have been in captivity for months, by a few people who abuse their power to satisfy their egos. I appeal to the judiciary to provide justice and order the immediate release of our workers.” he wrote.

The PTI chief urged his followers not to give up their struggle and keep demanding a "fair and transparent election in the country.” Khan also said he is “predicting” that on whatever day the election is held, the people of Pakistan will come out in huge numbers “to vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf” and defeat all these parties combined. “No matter how much these people cheat, their only destiny is defeat,” the PTI leader said.

Khan, who served as the country's prime minister until April last year, currently faces around 180 cases. These cases primarily stem from incidents that occurred following the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander's House on May 9. Supporters of Khan launched a series of attacks on key military installations and government properties following the arrest of their leader in an alleged corruption case.

General elections are expected to be held in the last week of January 2024.