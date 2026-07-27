Wildfires in France drive 250,000 people from their homes, creep toward wine city of Bordeaux

Pope calls for prayers for victims of the devastating wildfires'

At the end of his Sunday Angelus prayer, Pope Leo XIV referenced “the devastating wildfires” in France and Spain and said: “I express my solidarity and invite everyone to pray for those affected and for the work of the rescue workers.”

By Sunday morning, an estimated 42,000 hectares (162 square miles) had burned in Gironde, the region's prefecture said, much of it forests and scrubland made tinder-dry by successive heat waves. That is seven times the area of Manhattan Island and four times the size of Paris.

Firefighters raced in trucks to fight flare-ups, and planes that drop water and retardants rotated in the smoke-filled air. Farmers delivered water in big tanks to fire crews so they could fight the flames without interruption.

“This allows firefighters to focus on the fire,” said Theo Hernandez, a wine grower. “It's very strong, very virulent, it's spreading everywhere.”

"We hope it stops soon,” he said.

The number of firefighters mobilised grew to 2,500, backed by 18 planes and helicopters, including from other European nations, Nunez said. Soldiers have also been called in. A giant A400M military cargo aircraft that has been converted for firefighting will also be used again, the minister said. On Saturday, it swooped low over arid, fire-threatened woodlands to drop a long plume of ochre-colored retardant.

The Gironde prefecture said 75 firefighters have been treated for injuries and that the blaze has destroyed 240 homes.

Blaze has created virulent firestorms

In a first for France, the blaze has alarmingly developed into a self-feeding firestorm on several occasions, most recently on Saturday night, generating bolts of lightning that can start new flare-ups, Gironde authorities said.

“It's like being confronted by a hurricane,” Gironde fire chief Marc Vermeulen said.

A forecast return of high temperatures starting Tuesday could further complicate the firefighting, Gironde prefect Sophie Brocas said.

Evacuees won't be allowed back to their towns and villages until the blaze is brought under control, she warned. She also urged holidaymakers not to come to the region that has popular Atlantic beaches and some of France's largest woodlands.