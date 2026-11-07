Wife of former Pak PM Imran Khan approaches Islamabad HC over deteriorating eyesight

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, on Saturday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over her deteriorating eyesight and sought immediate medical examination by private doctors of her choice.
Bibi, who is serving jail terms in corruption cases, filed a miscellaneous application in the IHC in connection with the pending appeals in the 190 million pounds case, seeking a fresh and comprehensive medical report from Adiala jail authorities regarding her health condition, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The application seeks complete details of her diagnosis and treatment and requests the court to direct the jail authorities to produce all relevant medical records.
It also asks the court to order an immediate examination by an ophthalmologist, allow her to receive treatment from her personal doctors at her own expense and ensure the provision of appropriate medical facilities.
Meanwhile, Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, submitted an affidavit before the IHC detailing his recent meeting with Khan and Bibi in Adiala jail and raising serious concerns about her eyesight.
According to the affidavit, jail authorities informed him on October 31 that a meeting with the PTI founder and his spouse had been scheduled for November 2 at 3.30 pm. The meeting began at 4 pm and lasted approximately 40 minutes.
Safdar stated that Bibi was wearing exceptionally dark-tinted glasses during the meeting. However, when she removed them at the request of Khan and the counsel, her condition appeared extremely distressing.
He said Bibi told him that she could not tolerate either sunlight or artificial light and was unable to open her eyes without protective glasses.
Her eyesight appeared to have deteriorated considerably, giving the impression that her vision had been severely impaired.
According to the former first lady, doctors who examined her had diagnosed her condition as a “mature cataract” and advised that another eye surgery would be required around November 15.
Her first eye surgery was on April 18, after which she was sent back to Adiala jail.
She also expressed dissatisfaction with the hygiene standards inside the prison and the medical treatment being provided to her.
Safdar stated that Bibi had specifically requested that her medical examination and treatment be conducted by her personal doctors.
The application urged the IHC to intervene to ensure that she receives immediate specialist medical attention and that her deteriorating eyesight is not further compromised due to any delay in treatment.
Bibi has been serving a seven-year sentence in the Al Qadir Trust case. She was also sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment in the Toshakhana-2 case in December 2025.