Widespread outage hits Microsoft email, other apps

Nearly 1,30,000 users on outage tracker Downdetector reported problems accessing Outlook just after 1 pm local time. New reports have since fallen from that peak, but many said they couldn't send and receive emails or had trouble loading their inboxes altogether.

Thousands also reported issues with Microsoft's workplace messaging app Teams, as well as its AI assistant Copilot and wider Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft said it was investigating disruptions, notably related to its email and Teams applications.