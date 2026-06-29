Why was early Earth so hot? The heat wasn’t just coming from inside

But on the early Earth, the most important effect may not have been the crater and its aftermath. It may have been the heat from the impact, driven deep into our planet’s interior.

In our new study, we argue the long-lived effect of this impact heating has been greatly underappreciated in models of the Hadean eon -- the first half-billion years of Earth’s history.

Rather than acting as brief interruptions to a planet cooling from within, repeated impacts kept the surface, or protocrust, of the young Earth hot, weak and geologically unstable for a very long time.