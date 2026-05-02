Why countries are stocking up on gold

Central banks around the world have bulked up their reserves of gold, a safe but cumbersome investment that has been revived in popularity by intensifying geopolitical tensions and concerns over inflation. The central banks of Poland, Turkey, India and China have been some of the biggest buyers of gold in the past several years.

This year, the price of gold exceeded $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time in history. One major reason prices have soared — doubling in a year and a half — is the demand from emerging economies.