Why is there a change of leader without a general election?

Britain's parliamentary democracy allows governing parties to change leaders mid-term, with the winner becoming prime minister without the need for a general election. Prime ministers can be replaced if they have resigned as leader of their party or been forced out by a leadership challenge.

The next national election does not have to be held until 2029, five years from the last election in 2024.

Starmer announced he was quitting as Labour leader on June 22 after barely two years in power, ending a tenure marred by a series of political missteps -- most notably his decision to appoint a man with close ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as Britain's ambassador to the United States.

Heavy losses suffered by Labour in a midterm set of local elections in May prompted many lawmakers to demand Starmer's resignation. And when Burnham — favoured by many within Labour to lead the party and the country — won a special election for a seat in Parliament, Starmer gave in to the mounting pressure to quit.

His resignation automatically triggered a Labour leadership contest. Under Labour rules, a lawmaker can challenge the leader if they have the backing of a fifth of the party's House of Commons lawmakers. There was no other contestant other than Burnham, who comfortably surpassed that threshold.