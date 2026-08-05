WHO chief arrives in Congo to support Ebola response as cases near 4,000

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Kinshasa, Congo's capital, late Tuesday night and is scheduled to meet with partners and Congo's President Félix Tshisekedi, the WHO country office told The Associated Press. It's his second visit to the country since the outbreak was declared in mid-May.

The Ebola outbreak reached 3,874 cases, including 1,751 deaths as of Monday, according to the latest data published overnight by Congo's Ministry of Health.

The outbreak has eclipsed all other Ebola outbreaks in history in terms of rate of transmission and is the second-largest outbreak on record, only behind the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak that recorded more than 28,000 cases, including over 11,000 deaths.