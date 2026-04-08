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White House says nothing final in plans for talks

The vice president is in Hungary, where he was supporting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of upcoming elections
The White House
The White House AP
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WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday said “nothing is final” over plans for in-person talks over Iran.

In response to questions about whether US Vice President JD Vance would be participating in US-Iran talks expected to be held later this week in Pakistan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, “There are discussions about in person talks, but nothing is final until announced by the President or the White House.”

The vice president is in Hungary, where he was supporting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of upcoming elections.

White House
US-Israel war on Iran
US Vice President JD Vance

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