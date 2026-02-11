White House pushes back on Epstein questions

Leavitt was asked about newly released documents that referenced a conversation between Trump and the Palm Beach police chief in the early 2000s.

“Look, it was a phone call that may or may not have happened in 2006. I don't know the answer to that question,” she said. “What I'm telling you is that what President Trump has always said is that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club because Jeffrey Epstein was a creep, and that remains true.”

Leavitt also pointed to the release of records related to the case.