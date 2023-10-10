White House illuminated in Israel colours as a mark of solidarity

WASHINGTON,DC : The White House on Monday night was illuminated with the blue and white light to show support for Israel following the attacks by Hamas on Israel that left as many as 800 people dead, The Hill reported on Sunday.

The action came after a call by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) as a symbolic support in wake of Israel-Hamas war.

The American based media outlet reported, that the move "symbolizes the ironclad support and solidarity of the American people with the people of Israel in the wake of the barbaric terrorist attacks committed by Hamas," according to the White House, which noted that Israel and the U.S. has a 75-year long relationship.

"White House in White and Blue tonight. We stand with Israel," White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, posted with a photograph of the lights. President Joe Biden also posted the image of the White House illuminated in the colours of Israel with his message of support to the people of Israel.

"Tonight, America says clearly to the Israeli people, to the world, and to terrorists everywhere that we stand with Israel. That will never change" the American president posted on X.

Additionally, the notable landmarks in US and other cities of the world have been lit up in the colours of the Israeli in a show of solidarity. These include the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Empire State building in New York City and a giant screen that was put up in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The Sydney Opera House, 10 Downing St. in London and the Brandenburg Gate have also been lit up in the blue and white colours as a mark of support. As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its fourth day, over 900 people have been killed, and 2400 wounded by the Hamas terror groups in Israel, reported The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel has hit 1707 targets in Gaza since Saturday, including 475 rocket systems, 73 command centres, 23 strategic infrastructure sites and 22 underground targets. In retaliation, it has killed over 400 people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed about the mobilisation and said the IDF "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly -- 300,000 reservists in 48 hours." This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported.

In another development, the Israeli military has also deployed troops against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon. Meanwhile, the IDF continued to carry out airstrikes, with the military saying it was hitting targets belonging to the Hamas terror group.