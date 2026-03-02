Where things stand after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran

Allies of the US pledged to help stop Iran's missile and drone strikes. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed strikes on Israel for the first time in more than a year, and Israel fired back.

The first US military deaths have been reported. Other deaths have been confirmed in Israel and Gulf nations, while Iran has said hundreds of people have been killed there.

With Khamenei's death, the Islamic Republic must now choose a supreme leader for the first time since 1989. US President Donald Trump has urged Iranians to seize the moment and overthrow the theocracy that cracked down on nationwide protests early this year. There was no sign that was happening.

Around the world, some protested. Others cheered.