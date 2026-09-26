Where things stand after Iran's new pitch for deal to open Strait of Hormuz

Iran's president and foreign minister visited New York for the UN gathering of world leaders and proposed a deal with the Trump administration that would end the fighting and open the Strait of Hormuz in seven days. That's if the US ends its military blockade of Iranian ports, releases frozen Iranian assets and waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales, among other conditions — none of them new.

What's different after past failed attempts is the speedier timeline. Iran's pitch to President Donald Trump said a quick deal might help him in the midterm elections in November.

Trump early Saturday appeared to share the first indication of his thinking, posting a map on social media of the crucial waterway calling it the “Trump Strait.” Around the same time, Iran's state media said President Masoud Pezeshkian was going home.

Here's where things stand as Iran and the US each try to outlast growing economic pain following seven months of war.