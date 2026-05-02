Where in the world is all that gold stored?

The question of storage is most pressing for countries increasing their holdings. India has added to its overall gold reserves while reducing how much it stores at the Bank of England. Turkey, increasing the gold it held domestically, moved all of its gold out of the New York Fed in 2017, and then out of Switzerland a year later. It had also reduced holdings at the Bank of England but later rebuilt much of those reserves in London, where they can be more easily used for transactions.

Just 20% of the Polish central bank’s gold reserves are stored domestically, with the rest kept at the New York Fed and the Bank of England. But it aims to have an even split in the future among Poland, New York and London, said Adam Glapinski, governor, National Bank of Poland. “Domestic storage is a key pillar of geographical diversification for a simple reason: national resilience and strategic autonomy,” he said. “I do not foresee any extreme scenarios on the horizon, but my job is to plan for them.”