What we don't know about hantavirus outbreak as the cruise ship nears Spanish territory

The vessel is expected to reach the Spanish island of Tenerife, off the coast of West Africa, early Sunday morning.

At least three passengers have died, and several other people have been infected.

Hantavirus is usually spread by the inhalation of contaminated rodent droppings. Symptoms usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.

The World Health Organisation says the risk to the wider public from the outbreak is low, but the Andes virus implicated in the cruise ship outbreak may be able to spread between people in rare cases.

Authorities and the cruise operator have been providing updates, but some key information is still lacking.