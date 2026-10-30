What to know after Israel's election results give neither Netanyahu nor the opposition a majority

Final results bring weeks of negotiations

The final vote count released by the Central Elections Committee showed Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, well below the 68 seats it had controlled at its peak in the previous parliament.

His main opposition, led by Yashar, the party of former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, won 48 seats and Arab-led parties secured the other 19. The count is complete, though the results still need to be certified and submitted to the country's president by Wednesday.

The election was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, even though Israelis vote on parties, not individuals. His party, Likud, received the most votes overall, but lost support compared with the previous election in 2022. Voter turnout was nearly 78 per cent, the highest since 1999.

Israel's president soon will task someone with forming a government. If multiple attempts fail, the country could have new elections early next year.