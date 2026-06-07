What to know about rare visit by China's Xi to North Korea for talks with Kim Jong Un

After years of prioritising Russia — dispatching thousands of troops and munitions to support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine — North Korea's leader is now seeking stronger ties with China to break further out of isolation, embracing the idea of a “new Cold War” and projecting Pyongyang as part of a united front against Washington.

Since the era of its previous leaders, North Korea has long maintained an “equidistance” approach toward Beijing and Moscow, playing its two main benefactors against each other to maximize its gains.

While he is receiving crucial support from Russia for backing its war effort, likely including military technologies and aid, Kim cannot fulfil his promise to improve the living standards of his populace without greater economic assistance from China, according to Koh Yu-hwan, a former president of Seoul's Institute of National Unification.

“North Korea vows to maintain a self-reliant economic system and focus on advancing its nuclear capabilities, but in reality it's nearly impossible to raise living standards by mobilizing internal resources alone,” Koh said.