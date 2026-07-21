What to know about key challenges Andy Burnham faces as UK prime minister

These are some of the main issues confronting Burnham:

Boosting the economy and decentralising government

Domestic issues top Burnham's agenda and he has already said he will set out his plan on Tuesday for how his government will fund an effort to lower living costs.

Burnham inherits an economy that was improving until the Iran war upended forecasts and growth is now widely predicted to slow sharply over this year while inflation rises.

Central to his policy platform is decentralising government, funnelling money to local governments and taking back some services that were privatised four decades ago.

His brand of business-friendly socialism -- known as “Manchesterism” and aiming to harness private and public money to invest in areas like transportation, housing and infrastructure -- could take years to put in place.

Joshi Herrmann, founder of Manchester news site The Mill, who has covered Burnham for years, said the new prime minister may be able to soften the blow for some people who are struggling.

“But if the essay question is who can get economic growth and who can remodel the economy in the post-Brexit, post-financial crash era, I'd be very surprised if the answer to that question is Andy Burnham,” Herrmann said.

Burnham won't have much room to raise spending. In replacing Starmer, who was elected on a manifesto that ruled out increases in the government's major tax rates, so he's locked in unless he breaks those pledges.

Burnham said he would not rule out a wealth tax, telling Gary Lineker on the Goalhanger podcast last week that the government “might be having to ask for a little more.”