What to know about Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant after report of projectile hitting its complex

Reports of a projectile striking there

Russia's state-run Tass news agency quoted Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev late Tuesday as claiming “a strike hit the area adjacent to the metrology service building located at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site, in close proximity to the operating power unit.” Russian technicians from Rosatom operate the plant, using Russian-made, low-enriched uranium.

“There were no casualties among Rosatom State Corporation personnel,” Likhachev said. “The radiation situation at the site is normal.”

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran later issued a statement saying “no financial, technical, or human damage occurred, and no part of the plant was harmed.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has had its inspections of Iran restricted over years of tensions over Tehran's programme after Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, issued a carefully worded statement early Wednesday.

“The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr NPP on Tuesday evening,” the United Nations agency said, using an acronym for nuclear power plant. “No damage to the plant or injuries to staff reported.”

No other independent expert has seen the damage. Neither Iran nor Russia published images of the damage. Moscow has made claims about nuclear sites during its war on Ukraine that turned out not to be true, while Iran has been trying to use both force and coercive diplomacy to pressure its neighbours to, in turn, push the US to halt the war.

It remains unclear what the “projectile” that hit the complex was. The US military's Central Command, which is in charge of forces launching airstrikes across southern Iran, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shrapnel from missile interceptions and other air defence fire also caused damage in the region since the war started. Bushehr, some 750 kilometres (465 miles) south of Iran's capital, Tehran, is home to an Iranian navy base and a dual-use, civilian-military airport with air defence systems protecting the area.